Local businesses across Sussex to benefit from expanded business growth programme

Small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) across Sussex will receive continued practical business support from the University of Brighton’s Help to Grow: Management Course.

Thanks to renewed funding from the Department for Business & Trade, the University will deliver three new cohorts of the Help to Grow: Management Course – offering more local businesses the chance to gain essential tools to accelerate sustainable growth, boost leadership capability, and build long-term resilience.

These new groups will run in Brighton (September 2025 and January 2026) and Crawley (November 2025), helping a larger number of local businesses access the tools they need to drive long-term success, while supporting the growth of small and medium-sized businesses in the region.

Designed to equip business leaders and senior managers with tools to enhance leadership, employee engagement, digital adoption, and change management, the government’s commitment to extend funding until March 2026 underlines the proven value and impact of the programme over the past three years – at a time when SMEs play a key role in local job creation and community development.

Since launching at the University of Brighton’s School of Business and Law, the programme has played a pivotal role in strengthening the local business community, supporting over 240 businesses employing over 9,000 people from diverse sectors including hospitality, manufacturing, construction, food services, arts, and education.

Local course participants who have benefited from the programme in the past, have hailed its benefits. Philip Ford, Managing Director of Hopscotch Children’s Nurseries, said: “As the owner of an independent, family-run business in East Sussex, the Help to Grow: Management Course has provided me with the opportunity to reconsider how we operate, where we can go, and what we can achieve. The group learning and shared knowledge have been incredibly valuable. This course can benefit anyone, regardless of their business type... I’ve already recommended Help to Grow: Management to someone else!”

Laura Gutane, co-founder and co-owner of Sussex-based Holy Cow! Ice Cream Company commented: “Without a formal business education, the Help to Grow: Management Course has been an incredible opportunity to dive deeply into different aspects of my business... I would highly recommend this course, especially to those with business experience but without a formal business background. It provides focus, practical strategies, and a supportive network that inspires growth and confidence.”

The new 2025 and 2026 cohort dates will continue to equip SMEs with tools to drive sustainable growth, and will include expert-led workshops, personalised mentoring, and bespoke action plans tailored to the unique needs of each business.

The Brighton cohort launches on 11 September 2025, followed by the Crawley cohort on 8 November 2025, and another Brighton cohort on 6 January 2026. These groups will join a growing alumni community of local SME leaders who continue to benefit from the programme’s resources and ongoing support.

Dr. Adam Jones, Programme Director of Help to Grow: Management at the University, highlighted the programme’s impact: “At the University of Brighton, we are proud to continue supporting local SMEs through the government-funded Help to Grow: Management Course. Following our success in helping over 200 businesses, we have secured additional funding to assist more SME leaders. The programme has been transformative, enabling leaders to develop effective growth strategies, and we are honoured to be among the Small Business Charter accredited business schools chosen for this opportunity."

The University of Brighton’s support for SMEs goes beyond the 12-week Help to Grow: Management Course. Initiatives like Clean Growth UK, an award-winning business-innovation network, help businesses develop sustainable products, services, and processes. Businesses can also gain access to expert knowledge and specialist facilities for bespoke Research & Development projects across various programmes. Click here to learn more.

These programmes exemplify the University’s dedication to bridging the gap between academia and industry, fostering innovation, sustainability, and economic prosperity across the region.

For more information on the Help to Grow: Management Course, visit Small Business Charter.