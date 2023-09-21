London Gatwick Airport could support more than 35,000 new jobs if imports double by 2038

London Gatwick has announced that imports could double by 2038 if the airport’s Northern Runway is brought into routine use alongside the Main Runway.

The airport said on Thursday, September 21, that it could support more than 35,000 additional jobs across the UK as a result of using a new runway.

It added that the plan would see the cargo capacity more than double with additional slots supporting long-haul services, while increased volumes of cargo could be carried in aircraft to and from key destinations like the USA, Middle East and Asia.

Jonathan Pollard, chief commercial officer, London Gatwick said: “London Gatwick already makes a significant contribution to the local, regional and national economies, through direct and indirect jobs, tourism and global trade opportunities. Many businesses and individuals across the South East are supported by having Gatwick on their doorsteps. We are confident that by bringing our existing Northern Runway into regular use – and therefore offering even more global connections – we can provide a huge boost to the region, for both people and businesses. These latest figures further demonstrate the substantial benefits to be gained through increased capacity and greater resilience at Gatwick.”