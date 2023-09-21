London Gatwick Airport could support more than 35,000 new jobs if imports double by 2038
The airport said on Thursday, September 21, that it could support more than 35,000 additional jobs across the UK as a result of using a new runway.
It added that the plan would see the cargo capacity more than double with additional slots supporting long-haul services, while increased volumes of cargo could be carried in aircraft to and from key destinations like the USA, Middle East and Asia.
Jonathan Pollard, chief commercial officer, London Gatwick said: “London Gatwick already makes a significant contribution to the local, regional and national economies, through direct and indirect jobs, tourism and global trade opportunities. Many businesses and individuals across the South East are supported by having Gatwick on their doorsteps. We are confident that by bringing our existing Northern Runway into regular use – and therefore offering even more global connections – we can provide a huge boost to the region, for both people and businesses. These latest figures further demonstrate the substantial benefits to be gained through increased capacity and greater resilience at Gatwick.”
According to socio-economic studies commissioned by London Gatwick, the additional capacity would see airport-facilitated imports more than double between 2019 and 2038, to 161,500 tonnes. A report by Oxford Economics said the Gross Value Added (GVA) contribution to the UK’s economy generated by these imports would increase to £9.8bn in 2038. With the Northern Runway project, employment would increase to 167,500 jobs in 2038, the airport added.