London Gatwick Airport Northern Runway project approved with compulsory land acquisition powers

London Gatwick's £2.2bn Northern Runway plans will bring the emergency runway into more routine use | Picture: Jeffrey Milstein

The UK government has officially authorised the compulsory acquisition of land and associated rights for the expansion of Gatwick Airport, marking a major step forward in the controversial Northern Runway Project.

The Development Consent Order (DCO), issued by the Secretary of State for Transport under the Planning Act 2008 and published on September 21, 2025, gives Gatwick Airport Limited the legal authority to acquire land, override existing rights, and create new rights necessary for the construction and operation of the expanded runway infrastructure.

At the heart of the £2.2 billion Northern Runway Project is the repositioning of Gatwick’s existing northern runway to allow for dual runway operations—effectively increasing the airport’s capacity. The project will also involve a major reconfiguration of taxiways, aircraft stands, and terminals. Planned developments include:

A new pier and additional taxiways and stands

Extensions to the North and South Terminals

New hotels, office buildings, and car parks

Highway and surface transport upgrades

Reconfiguration of drainage, power, and utility systems

Ecological mitigation and new landscaped public open spaces

The Order grants Gatwick Airport Limited, or any entity benefiting from the Order, the authority to acquire the required land by executing a general vesting declaration under the Compulsory Purchase (Vesting Declarations) Act 1981.

The full documentation—including the statement of reasons, Examining Authority report, and legal orders—is available on the Planning Inspectorate’s website at national-infrastructure-consenting.planninginspectorate.gov.uk/projects/TR020005. A hard copy can also be reviewed at the 5th Floor of Destinations Place, Gatwick Airport, West Sussex, during office hours.

While the expansion has been hailed by proponents as vital to boosting UK aviation capacity and economic growth, it has also drawn criticism from environmental groups and some local residents concerned about increased noise, emissions, and disruption.

Any party wishing to challenge the legality of the Order has six weeks from the publication date to file for judicial review under Section 118 of the Planning Act 2008.

Gatwick Airport Limited is encouraging anyone who believes they are entitled to compensation as a result of the land acquisition to come forward with their details by contacting D M Land Referencing at PO Box 494, Bicester, OX26 9PP, or via email at [email protected]

For more information, members of the public can also contact the airport's community relations team by email at [email protected] or by phone at 01293 505265 (weekdays, 09:00 – 15:30).

This Public Notice appeared on the portal on October 22, 2025.