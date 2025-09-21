'No brainer' - London Gatwick airport's £2.2 billion Northern Runway plans approved

London Gatwick airport’s Northern Runway plans have been approved.

A decision on the £2.2billion plans to bring the Northern Runway into more routine use was expected at the end of October but Secretary of State for Transport Heidi Alexander published a letter approval on Sunday, September 21, saying it was a ‘no brainer’.

The plans will see 100,000 more flights at Gatwick, creating around 14,000 jobs and and inject £1 billion into the region's economy every year.

It could also could help unlock £275m a year for the Sussex visitor economy, as the region looks to attract more high-value international tourists.

Secretary of State for Transport Heidi Alexander said in February that she was ‘minded to approve’ the plans, provided certain conditions related to noise and public transport are met.

The Transport Secretary posted on X on Sunday evening: “Expanding @gatwick_airport is the right thing to do. Along with new jobs for the area, this project will bring significant national economic benefits, helping deliver our Plan for Change.”

Her approval letter, published on Sunday and running to 107 pages, stated: “There remains a nationally recognised need for aviation development, particularly in the south of England,”

Stewart Wingate, VINCI Airports Managing Director for United Kingdom welcomed the news. “After a lengthy and rigorous planning process, we welcome the Government's approval of plans to bring our Northern Runway into routine use, ahead of the expected deadline,” he said.

“This is another important gateway in the planning process for this £2.2bn investment, which is fully funded by our shareholders and will unlock significant growth, tourism and trade benefits for London Gatwick and the UK and create thousands of jobs.

“As we’ve said previously, it is essential that any planning conditions enable us to realise the full benefits of the project and do not impose unnecessary constraints that make it uneconomic to invest in.

"We now need to carefully examine the details of the planning consent. Once we have done that, we will be able to comment further.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, said: “This Government promised to kickstart the economy - and we are. A second runway at Gatwick means thousands of more jobs and billions more in investment for the economy. “We are backing the builders, not the blockers. By slashing red tape and transforming the planning system to get Britain building again we are investing in this country’s renewal and building an economy that works for working people.”

Green Party leader Zack Polanski criticised the decision, posting on X: "Aviation expansion is a disaster for the climate crisis. Anyone who's been paying any attention to this shambles of a Labour Govenrment (sic) knows they don't care about people in poverty, don't care about nature nor for the planet. Just big business & their own interests."

Shadow transport secretary Richard Holden welcomed the decision but said it "should have been made months ago", but Labour have "dithered and delayed at every turn".

"Now that Gatwick's second runway has been approved, it's crucial Labour ensures this infrastructure helps drive the economic growth our country needs."