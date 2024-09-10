London Gatwick: Airport offers more than 250 flights per week to 15 popular ski destinations
Alongside more than 50 weekly flights to popular French ski destinations Chambery, Lyon and Grenoble - all part of VINCI Airports' network - passengers across London and the South East will also enjoy easy and convenient access to the slopes in Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Finland and Bulgaria.
According to travel blog, Battleface, around 1.5m Brits go on a ski holiday every year, with 29% of those going twice a year.
Stephanie Wear, VP aviation development, London Gatwick said: “Every winter we welcome more than a million passengers jetting off with their skis and snowboards, so we know how popular these destinations are with our passengers.
“We are delighted to be able to offer such a breadth of choice this winter, with fantastic connectivity to a number of the best ski resorts across Europe.”
Val d’Isere, often rated among Europe’s top ski destinations, is easy to access from each of Chambery, Lyon, Grenoble and Geneva airports, while Chamonix can also be reached in just over an hour by car from Geneva and Chambery.
Villars-sur-Ollon, a 90-minute drive from Geneva, alongside Arabba Marmolada in Italy’s Dolomites – served by Bolzano Airport - and Borovets, an hour from Sofia, have been named among Conde Nast’s top 10 underrated ski resorts in Europe.
Those seeking a magical Christmas skiing experience, meanwhile, can fly to one of Ivalo, Kuusamo, Kittila or Rovaniemi – all situated in Finland’s Lapland region.
These are the ski destinations you can reach from London Gatwick – and the airline carriers that serve them:
- Bolzano, Italy – SkyAlps
- Chambery, France – British Airways, TUI
- Friedrichshafen, Germany – easyJet
- Grenoble, France – British Airways, easyJet
- Geneva, Switzerland – British Airways, easyJet, TUI, Swiss Air
- Innsbruck, Austria – British Airways, easyJet, TUI
- Ivalo, Finland – British Airways
- Kuusamo, Finland – TUI
- Kittila, Finland – easyJet, TUI
- Lyon, France – British Airways, easyJet, Wizz Air
- Rovaniemi, Finland – easyJet, Norwegian
- Sofia, Bulgaria – easyJet, TUI
- Salzburg, Austria – British Airways, easyJet, TUI
- Turin, Italy – British Airways, easyJet, TUI
- Verona Villafranca, Italy – British Airways, easyJet, TUI
