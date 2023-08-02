London Gatwick Airport strikes: Industrial action off this weekend but further strikes looming

There will be no strike action at London Gatwick Airport this weekend as workers employed by GGS, on the British Airways contract, have voted to accept an improved pay offer.

As a result, the strike action that was due to begin on Friday, August 4, ending on Tuesday, August 8, will not go ahead.

Following the announcement of strike action, further negotiations were held with GGS and an improved offer worth 10.3 per cent was agreed. In addition, the workforce will receive a significant market rate adjustment in their shift pay, further increasing the value of the offer. Unite, the UK’s leading union, balloted its members on the improved offer and it was accepted by the workers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planned strike action by ground handlers at DHL Ground Handling, ASC and Menzies had already been called off following dramatically improved pay offers.

There will be no strike action at London Gatwick Airport this weekend as workers employed by GGS, on the British Airways contract, have voted to accept an improved pay offer. Picture by Hollie Adams/Getty Images

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is a significant pay increase for workers at GGS. From the outset our members have been rock solid in their determination to secure a fair pay increase which has resulted in a just settlement.

“The pay campaign at Gatwick Airport is a great example of how Unite’s unwavering commitment to jobs, pay and conditions for our members is delivering substantial financial benefits for workers.”

Despite this weekend’s strike action being called off, further industrial action is looming at the airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unite members at three companies including; Red Handling, who undertake ground handling for Norwegian, Norse Atlantic Airlines, and Delta, Wilson James who execute Gatwick’s contract for providing assistance to passengers, and DHL Gatwick Direct, have all voted for industrial action in disputes over pay.

If strikes do go ahead, then it will cause substantial disruption and delays at the airport.