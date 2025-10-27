London Gatwick grows Asia connectivity through landmark Norse Atlantic service

London Gatwick’s connectivity to Asia continues to grow with the launch of Norse Atlantic Airways’ direct service to Bangkok, Thailand – marking the airline’s first route between the UK and Asia.

Starting Sunday, October 26, the new service will operate four times per week, offering passengers affordable long-haul travel aboard Norse’s modern Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet.

This strategic expansion comes as London Gatwick sees impressive passenger growth to Asian destinations this summer, with routes to China and Singapore recording a 16% year-on-year increase, while services to Central Asia saw a 25% upturn compared with 2024.

The surge reflects growing demand for both leisure and business travel across the region. Passengers can now benefit from 61 weekly services to Asia, including key destinations such as Singapore, Shanghai and Baku.

The Bangkok launch supports Norse Atlantic’s growing presence at London Gatwick, which already includes direct flights to New York, Orlando, Cape Town and Los Angeles.

Jonathan Pollard, chief commercial officer of London Gatwick, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Norse Atlantic’s new Bangkok service - a significant milestone for both the airline and London Gatwick.

“This route not only enhances our connectivity to South East Asia but also supports our vision to offer passengers more choice and value.

“Bangkok is a vibrant and culturally rich destination and we’re confident this service will be well received by passengers across London and the South East, as demand for connectivity between the UK and Asia continues to grow.”

Bjørn Tore Larsen, CEO of Norse Atlantic Airways, said: “This marks an exciting new chapter for Norse Atlantic as we launched our first flight from London Gatwick to Bangkok, with our modern and comfortable Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

“Thailand has long been a favourite destination for UK passengers, with growing demand.

“We’re proud to make this beautiful and thrilling destination more accessible than ever with Norse’s affordable and direct service.

“We’re grateful to the London Gatwick team and the Tourism Authority of Thailand for their strong partnership and shared vision.

“The response to this route has been fantastic and we look forward to the season ahead.”