Norse Atlantic Airways have announced a new direct route between London Gatwick and a popular Asian destination, starting from winter 2025.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new service from London Gatwick (LGW) to Bangkok (BKK) will launch on Sunday, October 26, 2025.

Flights will operate up to four times weekly, with competitive return fares starting from £295 including taxes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

London Gatwick is Norse Atlantic's UK home and a large strategic hub for the airline, with daily flights currently to key destinations across the Atlantic and to South Africa, and now to include to Asia.

Norse Atlantic Airways is pleased to announce a new direct route between London Gatwick and Bangkok, starting from winter 2025. Picture by MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP via Getty Images

The introduction of this service marks a significant expansion of the airline’s operations in the UK market.

Bangkok, a favoured destination among Norse Atlantic passengers from Oslo, Norway since 2023, will benefit from the new direct connectivity to both London, UK and to Stockholm, Sweden, from winter 2025 as part of the airline’s expanded winter schedule.

Bjørn Tore Larsen, chief executive officer at Norse Atlantic Airways, said: “We're excited to launch direct flights between London Gatwick and Bangkok, a top choice among our travellers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This addition not only strengthens our network between Asia but also builds on existing routes from London Gatwick to destinations across the Atlantic and South Africa.

“For us it's all about offering more travel options at great prices without compromising on comfort and service for those looking to enjoy a beautiful and warm winter sunshine destination.”

For more information and to book your ticket, visit flynorse.com.