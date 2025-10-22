London Gatwick opens applications for 2026 graduate scheme

London Gatwick has officially opened applications for its 2026 graduate scheme

London Gatwick has officially opened applications for its 2026 graduate scheme, an exciting opportunity for ambitious university leavers to launch their careers at one of the UK’s busiest and most dynamic airports.

Those who are successful will benefit from a distinctive combination of practical experience, rotations across different teams and involvement in high-impact projects that shape the future of the airport.

Graduates will also have access to a wide range of development opportunities, designed to enhance communication skills, build self-awareness and develop core business capabilities such as leadership.

The programme will begin 1 September 2026 and last between two and three years, depending on the role.

Roles available for 2026:

Engineering Graduate (3-year contract, 2 positions): Contribute to live civil projects ranging from runways to terminals, helping build and maintain the infrastructure that keeps the airport running.

Deliver and manage a resilient asset base—including the airfield, roads, and baggage systems—ile driving engineering excellence.

Use data-driven insights to support strategic decision-making across commercial and operational teams.

Simon Baker, Interim HR Director at London Gatwick, said: "Our graduate programme offers a fantastic opportunity for young people to develop their skills, build confidence, and gain valuable experience in a fast-paced operational environment. We recognise that our graduates and apprentices bring fresh perspectives and are a vital part of our business. We look forward to welcoming the latest graduate cohort to the airport next year."

Kabishan Sivarasan, 2025 Engineering Graduate at London Gatwick said: "Joining London Gatwick has been a great way to start my career and the airport has a real buzz you can't find elsewhere. I chose this scheme due to the variety of learning opportunities available across different teams, which will help me build a strong foundation of skills for the future.”

Full information and how to apply can be found on London Gatwick’s Careers page: https://www.gatwickairport.com/company/careers/graduates.html

Applications close on 21 November 2025, early applications are advised as the window may close before the deadline if a high volume of strong candidates is received.

London Gatwick is proud to support early careers through its graduate programmes, apprenticeships, work experience and year-round career events. Since 2021, we’ve engaged with more than 600,000 students through our education outreach programmes, supporting our goal of 1m student encounters by 2030 and inspiring greater interest and confidence in STEM careers.