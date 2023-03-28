LOOK INSIDE: Eastbourne seafront hotel up for sale three years after fire
A seafront hotel in Eastbourne is for sale more than three years after it was destroyed by fire.
The Claremont Hotel was destroyed by a fire in November 2019. More chunks of the Grade II listed building collapsed in the months that followed and as a result, the rest of the building was torn down and has remained as an empty space fenced off to residents ever since.
A spokesperson for Daish’s Holidays, who owns the site, said in 2021: “While we continue to explore options for the future of the Claremont Hotel site, there is no update to give at this current time.”
Daish’s Holidays declined to comment on the sale.