Luxury British chocolatier to open in Horsham this month: here's everything you need to know
The company confirmed it will open on Saturday, March 23, in the Carfax (www.hotelchocolat.com/uk)
They said Horsham’s Hotel Chocolat will be home to a Velvetiser Café, which serves Velvetise drinking chocolate and other hot drinks. They added that guests can choose from thousands of combinations, including 18 flavours, served hot, over ice or as a Choc Shake with dairy milk or a plant-based alternative, with a variety of toppings.
Hotel Chocolat’s Omnichannel Director Frankie Haynes, said: “After opening nine stores last year in 2023, we’re continuing to drive forward in making retail experiences that much more enjoyable with the opening of our latest Hotel Chocolat store at Horsham opening this March. Whether our customers are after a relaxing drink in one of our Velvetiser Cafes or would like to explore our range of top-quality chocolate, this new store offers guests the opportunity to shop at a more leisurely pace.”
Hotel Chocolat said the store's team can help customers find their chocolate ‘Love Match’ based on their preferred flavour profiles.
The shop space is a 1,840 square foot unit that seats ten guests.
A spokesperson said: “For eager shoppers keen to get a first glimpse of the new store, Hotel Chocolat will be offering surprise and delight moments to customers who purchase on opening day, as well as 20% off the Velvetiser Cafe for VIP.ME members, the chocolatier’s member club, which is free to join.”