Major banks set to shut branches in Hailsham and Uckfield as latest wave of closures announced for UK
Thousands of sites have closed for good over the past few years and Lloyds is now set to close 18 more, while NatWest is shutting one. Halifax will shut 15 banks across England and Scotland.
A Which? spokesperson said: “Over the past few years, bank and building society branches have been disappearing from our high streets at a frightening pace. Banks say that this has been driven by a rapid increase in online and mobile banking, and a rapid decline in the use of physical branches.”
The consumer watchdog said the south east of England has seen the biggest reduction in branches with 781.
The Lloyds at 36-38 Church Road, Burgess Hill, is closing on February 12, 2024, while the Halifax at 54-56 High Street in Hailsham is shutting on February 19. The Hallifax in Uckfield High Street is shutting on February 1. The Lloyds in Hailsham (Market Street) is also closing on February 19 while the Lloyds in Uckfield (180 High Street) is closing on February 1.
People can see a full list of closures at www.sussexexpress.co.uk. People whose banking branch has closed can still carry out basic banking at more than 11,500 Post Offices across the UK. People can withdraw cash, pay cash and cheques into an account and check their bank balances at most Post Office branches. Both NatWest and Lloyds also offer mobile banking vans, which visit local communities and allow people to cash cheques, make deposits and withdrawals and pay bills.