Major banks set to shut branches in Hailsham and Uckfield as latest wave of closures announced for UK

Lloyds, NatWest and Halifax are among the major banks shutting 36 branches across the UK.

Thousands of sites have closed for good over the past few years and Lloyds is now set to close 18 more, while NatWest is shutting one. Halifax will shut 15 banks across England and Scotland.

A Which? spokesperson said: “Over the past few years, bank and building society branches have been disappearing from our high streets at a frightening pace. Banks say that this has been driven by a rapid increase in online and mobile banking, and a rapid decline in the use of physical branches.”

The consumer watchdog said the south east of England has seen the biggest reduction in branches with 781.

The Lloyds at 36-38 Church Road, Burgess Hill, is closing on February 12, 2024, while the Halifax at 54-56 High Street in Hailsham is shutting on February 19. The Hallifax in Uckfield High Street is shutting on February 1. The Lloyds in Hailsham (Market Street) is also closing on February 19 while the Lloyds in Uckfield (180 High Street) is closing on February 1.