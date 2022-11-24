'May the force be with you' - Crawley comic shop closes for good - and this statement explains why

The Comic Shop in the high street has announced on Facebook that it ‘will not be opening its doors (or pages) again’.

The idea for the shop came from owner Chris Mills and it created a safe place for people from all walks of life to socialise with friends, without the need to go to a pub.

It has ceased to trade in both its store and online shop. A statement from shop was posted on its Facebook page on November 22.

It said: “Apologies for the silence, but the last few weeks have been extremely difficult. Whilst some may have expected this, sadly The Comic Shop will not be opening its doors (or pages) again, and this will be the last post.

“I want to thank all who have been a part of our little adventure, as well as my staff, family and friends, but unfortunately we were unable to continue.

“We never could have known the communities we would create, the haven we would become, or the love we'd feel. We went beyond anything I could have dreamed of.

“May the force be with you. Always.”

The post received a lot of reaction from the community as people explained what the shop meant to them.

Ian Butler said: “This is sad news and the comic shop along with the staff will be missed”

Maria Kubiak said: “I am absolutely gutted! Loved the comic book shop! Had some fantastic board game selections in there. Good luck to everyone involved in their next venture! The community will miss their hangout place.”

Steve Robinson said: “Guys, I'm so sorry to hear this. You have been a beacon of individuality and awesomeness in the otherwise bland, barren retail landscape of Crawley.

“I will miss the warm welcome, your haven for nerds like myself, and your whole incredible team. Thank you for your service. They can never take the sky from you.”

