IN PICTURES: The newly refurbished Crawley Station opens- here’s 10 pictures of the different stages of the refurbishment

Crawley station has reopened for commuters and travellers to use.

By Ellis Peters
8 minutes ago

The ticket office underwent a transformation with the ticket gates moved and the area decluttered, new glazing installed to brighten up the concourse, along with work to improve the toilets and a longer London-bound platform canopy to keep the rain off.

Here are 10 pictures of the refurbishment:

