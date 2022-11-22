IN PICTURES: The newly refurbished Crawley Station opens- here’s 10 pictures of the different stages of the refurbishment
Crawley station has reopened for commuters and travellers to use.
The ticket office underwent a transformation with the ticket gates moved and the area decluttered, new glazing installed to brighten up the concourse, along with work to improve the toilets and a longer London-bound platform canopy to keep the rain off.
Here are 10 pictures of the refurbishment: