A popular clothing store in Burgess Hill has now closed its doors and an application has been submitted to transform part of the building into homes.

M&Co at The Martlets Shopping Centre has shut after the retail brand fell into administration in December last year.

AK Retail recently bought the Scottish chain but all the brand’s 170 UK stores are still set to close.

A notice on the Burgess Hill shop reads: “This store is now closed. The store team and M&Co family would like to thank you for your support and custom.”

M&Co in Burgess Hill has now closed its doors for the last time. Photo: Steve Robards, SR2304121

In January, Mid Sussex District Council received an application from Alio, via the agent Buchan Rum Architects Ltd, to turn part of the building at 68-10 Church Walk into flats.

The company wants to redevelop the existing two-storey commercial building to create a four-storey mixed use building. The proposal is to add new floors over the existing building footprint with partial demolition of the first floor to accommodate ten flats on the top three floors. The plan said this would keep the existing commercial/retail use on the ground floor.

The design and access statement said: "Access to the ground floor commercial space for customers will remain via the main doors on the pedestrianised Church Walk entrance with staff and delivery entrance as existing to the rear via Crescent Way.

"Access to the residential units will be via a new residential entrance from the rear of the building via Crescent Way. This will enable a clear separation between the two building uses and user groups of the general public, staff and residents. It will also help to establish a more residential street front along Crescent Way for the existing residential entrances adjacent to the application site."

The design and access statement continued: “The proposed upwards extension is of a height which is sympathetic to the immediate neighbouring context and of the other buildings along Church Walk. The proposed upwards extension would not exceed that of neighbouring approved schemes.”

It added: “The proposed mixed-use application represents a high-quality design that aims to improve and preserve the character of Church Walk and the surrounding area.”

