Plan to demolish former nurses’ accommodation in Haywards Heath for 17 new flats

A company has applied to demolish a former nurses’ accommodation building in Haywards Heath and build 17 new flats.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 11th Apr 2023, 17:20 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 17:21 BST
Linden House Developments Ltd wants to demolish the derelict Linden House in Southdowns Park, Haywards Heath, to make way for 17 flats. Photo: Google MapsLinden House Developments Ltd wants to demolish the derelict Linden House in Southdowns Park, Haywards Heath, to make way for 17 flats. Photo: Google Maps
Linden House Developments Ltd wants to demolish the derelict Linden House in Southdowns Park, Haywards Heath, to make way for 17 flats. Photo: Google Maps

Linden House Developments Ltd wants to remove the derelict Linden House in Southdowns Park to make way for a part-three and part-four storey building.

The application, made through the agent Lewis and Co Planning SE Ltd, is pending consideration.

The planning and design and access statement said: “The site is a long-vacant and derelict three-storey building constructed in the early 20th century as a nurses’ accommodation associated with the adjacent psychiatric hospital. Following the closure of the psychiatric hospital in the 1990s the building has lain empty.”

The statement added: “The proposed building is comparable in scale to the existing Linden House and outline permission building. It is unlikely therefore that any overbearing impact would be caused to neighbouring residents.”

The plan is also for 17 car parking spaces and 20 bicycle spaces.

Visit pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications and search for DM/23/0890

