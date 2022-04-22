Men arrested after items worth ‘thousands’ are stolen from Eastbourne car showroom

Officers said at around 5.20am on Tuesday, April 19, the Audi showroom in Edward Road was burgled and items including laptops, iPads and iPhones were taken from inside.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “As soon as the alarm was raised officers obtained relevant CCTV and quickly identified a vehicle of interest. This was tracked and stopped near Gatwick and a 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and drug-driving.

“Officers swiftly identified a second suspect through their ongoing enquiries and a 58-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Police

“A bin store in Pembury Road was searched and some of the stolen items were recovered from inside.”

Police said both men were interviewed and have been released on conditional bail while the investigation is ongoing.

Inspector Rachel Barrow asked anyone with information about the theft to get in touch.

Contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 279 of 19/04.