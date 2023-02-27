Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies is holding her second Jobs, Careers and Wellbeing Fair next month.

The free event is on Friday, March 10, from 1pm to 4pm, at The Kings Church in Burgess Hill.

Attendees can park for free in the venue car park and its surrounding roads.

Mrs Davies said: “The day looks packed with many local employers, volunteering organisations and apprenticeship schemes from Mid Sussex attending the event, highlighting the excellent opportunities in our community if you are looking for work, to boost your skills or share your talents. There is huge potential to find something of interest with so much choice and so many employers offering job opportunities from lots of different sectors and growing industries.”

The event will also feature presentations from services like Incorpore Ltd – Your Wellness Hub, West Sussex Fire and Rescue and Diabetes UK. The DWP will explain the ‘Access to Work Scheme’ too, which is available for those with a disability or health condition. Cyber Consulting will provide information about cyber security and staying safe online.

Mims Davies said this event will be helpful to people looking for a new job or career change too with employers offering face-to-face talks about future opportunities.

The MP thanked the event sponsors, which include: Steve Willis Training Centres, Orchards Shopping Centre, Jonathan Lea Network and Newman Thomson Print Media. She also thanked The Kings Church for providing the venue.