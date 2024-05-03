More than 20,000 artefacts unearthed by archaeologists on the site of the proposed extension of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars near Chichester
and live on Freeview channel 276
Roman roof tiles, traces of human fingerprints, animal paw prints, pigs’ teeth and pottery shards (or ‘potsherds’) over 2,000 years old are among more than 20,000 artefacts unearthed in a detailed archaeological survey carried out on the site of the proposed extension to the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood.
In March, 2024, the luxury car company secured planning permission from Chichester District Council for a major expansion to its manufacturing plant and global headquarters. The company is seeking to secure its long-term future in the area with the largest investment in the Goodwood site since it opened its doors in 2003.
https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/environment/rolls-royce-motor-cars-major-expansion-plans-this-is-what-chichester-district-council-planners-have-decided-4571543
The archaeological survey, which began in November 2023, was conducted by experts from Oxford Archaeology, one of Europe’s largest and longest-established independent archaeology and heritage practices. As a charitable organisation, it also provides educational activities as part of its services. Children from Years 3, 4 and 5 at The March CE Primary School, which adjoins the Home of Rolls‑Royce, were invited on to the site to see the work at first hand. The team explained what archaeology is, its significance and methodologies, and the role archaeologists play in uncovering and interpreting the past.
Working in small groups, the children were tasked to think like archaeologists, piecing together potsherds, some dating back to 200 BC, and examining a range of other discoveries. Out on-site, the archaeologists showed them evidence of earlier settlements in what is now Westhampnett, including roads and houses. This helps the children connect with their home area’s long history – inspiring future career aspirations in some cases.
The artefacts are currently undergoing further study and cataloguing, to develop a more detailed picture of life in the area over the past two millennia. One early hypothesis is that the site was once used for metal-working activities. If confirmed, this would mean Rolls-Royce is actually continuing a long but often overlooked industrial tradition in this part of southern England.
Throughout the process of preparing its planning application, Rolls-Royce said it has been committed to transparency and positive engagement with the local community. In this spirit, the artefacts will be placed on display in a local venue later this year, allowing residents to gain new and fascinating insights into the place they and Rolls-Royce call home.
West Sussex has been inhabited since the early Old Stone Age, or Lower Palaeolithic period, around 500,000 years ago. Nearby Chichester was founded by the Romans, and Fishbourne Roman Palace, to the west of the city, is the largest Roman residence north of the Alps. Chichester was rebuilt and fortified by King Alfred the Great in the 9th Century: its magnificent Cathedral dates from Norman times. The Home of Rolls-Royce itself stands on a corner of the Goodwood Estate, family seat of the Dukes of Richmond for over 300 years.
Andrew Ball, Head of Corporate Relations and Heritage, at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said: "As Rolls-Royce Motor Cars celebrates 120 years of the marque in 2024, we look back to the distant past, of the place we call home, and reflect on how we are a small part of the long history of Westhampnett. This archaeological survey, conducted as part of the due diligence for our recent planning application, is providing new insights into the fascinating story of the area surrounding us. It was a particular pleasure to welcome children from The March CE Primary School; as well as discovering more about the hidden world around them, they were greatly inspired by the Oxford Archaeology team’s amazing work, with a number telling us they’re now considering it as a future career! We look forward to sharing these artefacts with our neighbours later this year."
https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/people/roman-settlement-remains-found-in-west-sussex-included-bronze-and-iron-age-features-4573447
Earlier this year, in an entirely separate development, it was announced that the remains of a Roman settlement had been found during an archaeological dig in Tangmere – to support the planning process for the development of 1,300 homes and community facilities. The University of College of London’s (UCL) Archaeology South-East team is undertaking archaeological excavations across 14 hectares of the Tangmere site, until late 2026.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.