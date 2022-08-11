Morrisons Littlehampton: Food donated to help prevent holiday hunger in the Littlehampton area

Morrisons launched its £100,000 scheme targeting holiday hunger at 497 stores, including Littlehampton, with each community champion receiving £150 to fund food to distribute in the community.
Alison Whitburn, the community champion for the Littlehampton store, has chosen to donate food packages to White Meadows Primary Academy, Woodland Wonders Forest School, Sussex Forest Activities and Chilgrove House.
She said she was proud to be part of the national effort to help the families who need it and prevent holiday hunger this summer.
Most Popular
Also in the news: The Big Butterfly Count: See what Ferring Conservation Group found on Highdown Hill in Worthing
The scheme supports The Holiday Activities and Food Programme, set up by the government to support children and their families throughout the school holidays.
Rebecca Singleton, customer and community director at Morrisons, said: “Supporting local communities is incredibly important to us and we know that the summer holidays can be a difficult time for families concerned about holiday hunger.
"Schools, community groups and HAF aim to support children with healthy food at activity clubs during the school holidays, that is why we’re donating £100,000 worth of nutritious food to support the needs of local clubs across the country to help prevent families from experiencing holiday hunger this summer.”