Morrisons Littlehampton: Food donated to help prevent holiday hunger in the Littlehampton area

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morrisons launched its £100,000 scheme targeting holiday hunger at 497 stores, including Littlehampton, with each community champion receiving £150 to fund food to distribute in the community.

Alison Whitburn, the community champion for the Littlehampton store, has chosen to donate food packages to White Meadows Primary Academy, Woodland Wonders Forest School, Sussex Forest Activities and Chilgrove House.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said she was proud to be part of the national effort to help the families who need it and prevent holiday hunger this summer.

Alison Whitburn, community champion for the Littlehampton store, and colleague Darren sorting food to give away to community projects

Also in the news: The Big Butterfly Count: See what Ferring Conservation Group found on Highdown Hill in Worthing

See also: Swift bricks pledge for Angmering development as David Wilson Homes increases its target

The scheme supports The Holiday Activities and Food Programme, set up by the government to support children and their families throughout the school holidays.

Rebecca Singleton, customer and community director at Morrisons, said: “Supporting local communities is incredibly important to us and we know that the summer holidays can be a difficult time for families concerned about holiday hunger.