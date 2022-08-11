Morrisons Worthing: Worthing store gives out free uniforms and helps feed children to prevent holiday hunger

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morrisons launched its £100,000 scheme targeting holiday hunger at 497 stores, including Worthing, with each community champion receiving £150 to fund food to distribute in the community.

Joanne Easey, the community champion for the Worthing store, has chosen to donate to The Sid Youth CIC.

She said: "I awarded the amazing Sid Youth a voucher to help feed the amazing kids through their Holiday Activities and Food Programme.

Children and leaders from The Sid Youth CIC collecting their £150 voucher from Morrisons Worthing community champion Joanne Easey

"I have worked closely with them for quite a while and been along to groups, too. Seeing the amazing progress they have made with some of these young people has been amazing and am looking forward to future ventures."

Morrisons community champion Joanne Easey with school uniform being given away free at a special event earlier this month

Some of the children and leaders visited the café at the Worthing store to receive the voucher and were treated to slushies by Joanne.

She said she was proud to be part of the national effort to help the families who need it and prevent holiday hunger this summer.

Rebecca Singleton, customer and community director at Morrisons, said: “Supporting local communities is incredibly important to us and we know that the summer holidays can be a difficult time for families concerned about holiday hunger.

"Schools, community groups and HAF aim to support children with healthy food at activity clubs during the school holidays, that is why we’re donating £100,000 worth of nutritious food to support the needs of local clubs across the country to help prevent families from experiencing holiday hunger this summer.”

It has been a busy few weeks for Joanne, as she has been organising free school uniform events for the summer, too, working with Shout, which runs Worthing Soup Kitchen, and Worthing Food Foundation.She said: "A hundred, if not more, children have now got uniform for September and we are planning another event for August 28 to help as many as possible.

"I am blown away by the generosity of our customers, especially one lady who, after I helped her outside with her shopping, came back in and spent almost £90 on uniform to donate.

"Seeing parents in tears because they are worried about letting their kids down going to school is heartbreaking. I am so glad we could help so many, even if it was in a small way.