See 27 pictures from Worthing Bus Rally 2022 including Best in Show – awarded for the first time

Hundreds of people visited Worthing Bus Rally 2022 and many took advantage of the free bus rides on offer during the day, including a 1939 open-top Bristol bus. There was a route to the railway stations and town centre, a route to Tarring, Findon and Goring, and a route to Lancing and Shoreham.

By Elaine Hammond
Monday, 1st August 2022, 1:36 pm
Updated Monday, 1st August 2022, 1:38 pm

For the first time, a Best in Show award was presented. The winner was a preserved East Kent PFN 865, which was originally a 1959 Park Royal bodied AEC Regent V 2LD3RA double-decker bus but it was cut down and converted into a tow-truck in 1979.

1. Worthing Bus Rally 2022

Photo: Elaine Hammond

2. Worthing Bus Rally 2022

Best in Show winner at Worthing Bus Rally 2022, a preserved East Kent PFN 865

Photo: Elaine Hammond

3. Worthing Bus Rally 2022

Best in Show winner at Worthing Bus Rally 2022, a preserved East Kent PFN 865 that was cut down and converted into a tow-truck in 1979

Photo: Elaine Hammond

4. Worthing Bus Rally 2022

Photo: Elaine Hammond

