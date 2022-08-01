See 27 pictures from Worthing Bus Rally 2022 including Best in Show – awarded for the first time

For the first time, a Best in Show award was presented. The winner was a preserved East Kent PFN 865, which was originally a 1959 Park Royal bodied AEC Regent V 2LD3RA double-decker bus but it was cut down and converted into a tow-truck in 1979.
Best in Show winner at Worthing Bus Rally 2022, a preserved East Kent PFN 865
Best in Show winner at Worthing Bus Rally 2022, a preserved East Kent PFN 865 that was cut down and converted into a tow-truck in 1979
