MP starts petition calling for Morrisons to ‘keep promise to Peacehaven’ as site of new supermarket remains empty

A Brighton MP has started an online petition urging Morrisons to keep its ‘promise to Peacehaven’ on a proposed new supermarket.

Chris Ward, MP for Brighton, Kemptown and Peacehaven, said on his petition: “Peacehaven has waited long enough.”

The petition is on his own website at chriswardmp.co.uk/petition-tell-morrisons-keep-your-promise-to-peacehaven.

In it he said: “In 2021, Morrisons announced plans to build a new supermarket at the Meridian Centre. But years later, the site remains empty, and Morrisons has now confirmed that the project is under review with no timeline for delivery. We, the undersigned, urge Morrisons to honour their commitment to Peacehaven. Our town has huge potential, but we remain without a major supermarket — and the promises made must be kept.

The Meridian Centre in Peacehaven in August 2024. Photo: Google Street View

“This is about more than retail. It’s about community, investment, and fairness. Peacehaven deserves better. Sign now to show Morrisons that our community is watching — and won’t be ignored.”

The Co-op at the Meridian Centre shut in January 2024 and it had been announced that Morrisons would demolish the site for a new 27,000-square-foot superstore. This received planning consent in 2023 and was set to include 10 smaller retail units, plus a new library space. However, it has been months since the last update.

In a previous statement in 2024, a Morrisons spokesperson said: “The development has taken a number of years to come forward. Due to rising construction costs over that time and changes in market demand on the retail units proposed, we are working on a revised proposal that meets the demand and needs of our prospective customers and allows us to deliver a new viable town centre for Peacehaven.”

Mr Ward wrote to Morrisons on Tuesday, March 25, to ask for ‘urgent assurances’ that the proposed superstore would go ahead. Morrisons said at the time that its team was in the process of responding to Mr Ward but confirmed there was no update to share.

Peacehaven town clerk George Dyson: “We are delighted that the local MP is taking this issue extremely seriously, and we urge all Peacehaven residents to take the time to sign the petition.”

Morrisons have now been approached for updated comments on this issue.