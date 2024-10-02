Natasha Kaplinsky in Lewes to open new Dogs Trust boutique charity shop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

TV presenter and journalist Natasha Kaplinsky OBE was in Lewes last week to cut the ribbon at a new charity shop.

Dog owner and local resident Natasha officially opened the doors of Dogs Trust in Cliffe High Street on Thursday, September 26, with the help of her pet Dolly.

Dogs Trust said the new shop offers a wide range of ‘pre-loved goods’, including ladies clothing and accessories, menswear and essential dog products.

At the opening Natasha said: “I’ve done a lot of exciting things in my life, but I think this has to top them all. We’re here in Lewes, my hometown, and I love dogs – I have a lot of them. This is a brilliant new shop. I’ve had a look around and the quality of the items for sale is really amazing. I think it’s absolutely wonderful that so many people have come down to show their support.”

TV presenter and journalist Natasha Kaplinsky OBE cut the ribbon at Dogs Trust in Cliffe High Street on Thursday, September 26. Photo: Dogs Trust

“If you’re coming into Lewes to visit the shop, please do rummage around your house and help Dogs Trust fill the shelves with even more amazing products and if you’ve got any spare time, please help by joining the volunteer team.”

Carole Carlton Smith, head of retail at Dogs Trust said: “We are very excited to open our latest boutique charity shop in Lewes which we hope will fit in well with the vintage, antique and second-hand offerings for which the town is famous. With sustainability at the heart of our business, we are hoping to offer an extended life to good quality, nearly new items of clothing, accessories and bric-a-brac which have been kept out of landfill. We offer quality items at a reasonable price and encourage locals to come and have a look around our Lewes shop where they might find something different and completely unique.”

She asked for donations of quality clothing and accessories, and said Dogs Trust is keen to meet new volunteers who can help run the new shop.

All purchases will raise funds for the charity and promoting awareness of the rescue animals in Dogs Trust's care. The Cliffe shop is the second Dogs Trust shop in East Sussex with the other being in St James’s Street, Brighton. The new store be open from Monday to Saturday, between 9am and 5pm.