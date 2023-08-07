A national gym chain has announced when it will open the doors to its first branch in Eastbourne.

PureGym has confirmed that it will open in Hampden Retail Park off Marshall Road in early 2024.

A PureGym spokesperson said: “Our brand-new gym will be located on Hampden Retail Park and will provide the people of Eastbourne and the surrounding areas with 24/7 access to state-of-the-art fitness facilities through PureGym’s flagship low-cost, no contract memberships. We look forward to welcoming new members through the doors of PureGym Eastbourne next year.”

On the gym's website it says it will have more than 220 pieces of equipment, 50kg dumbbells, air-conditioning and personal trainers.