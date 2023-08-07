PureGym has confirmed that it will open in Hampden Retail Park off Marshall Road in early 2024.
An application was first submitted in June 2022 to bring the chain to Eastbourne in the site where Mothercare used to be.
A PureGym spokesperson said: “Our brand-new gym will be located on Hampden Retail Park and will provide the people of Eastbourne and the surrounding areas with 24/7 access to state-of-the-art fitness facilities through PureGym’s flagship low-cost, no contract memberships. We look forward to welcoming new members through the doors of PureGym Eastbourne next year.”
On the gym's website it says it will have more than 220 pieces of equipment, 50kg dumbbells, air-conditioning and personal trainers.
The chain has 383 gyms across the UK and the current closest branches are both in Brighton, in North Road and London Road.