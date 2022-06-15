Eastbourne could be getting its first PureGym

The unit at Hampden Retail Park in Lottbridge Drove, between B&Q and Dreams, was a Mothercare store until November 2019.

The baby and maternity retailer went into administration and closed all its remaining UK stores by January 2020.

PureGym could be coming to Eastbourne (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The site has been used as a vaccine centre most recently but the Sovereign Harbour Community Centre in Pevensey Road took over with this purpose and the building has been vacant since September last year as a result.

Now plans have been submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council for the space to be converted into a PureGym, including the installation of a mezzanine floor.

Plans show the site would include a general gym area and studios for fitness classes.

Mothercare shut in 2019 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Currently PureGym has 260 branches nationwide, but the closest one is Brighton.

The target determination date August 5 (reference: 220432).