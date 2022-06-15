Eastbourne could be getting its first PureGym

The unit at Hampden Retail Park in Lottbridge Drove, between B&Q and Dreams, was a Mothercare store until November 2019.
The baby and maternity retailer went into administration and closed all its remaining UK stores by January 2020.
The site has been used as a vaccine centre most recently but the Sovereign Harbour Community Centre in Pevensey Road took over with this purpose and the building has been vacant since September last year as a result.
Now plans have been submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council for the space to be converted into a PureGym, including the installation of a mezzanine floor.
Plans show the site would include a general gym area and studios for fitness classes.
Currently PureGym has 260 branches nationwide, but the closest one is Brighton.
The target determination date August 5 (reference: 220432).