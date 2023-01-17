The Bluebell Railway has announced the purchase of a restored unit to add to its fleet.

The railway said that the former Southern Region DEMU No. 1305 was owned and cared for by the Coulsdon Old Vehicle & Engineering Society, whose dedicated team restored it to working order.

This class of unit was introduced in 1962 after the success of the Hastings and Hampshire units and it was built for use on the Southern Region, specifically for the Oxted Line to East Grinstead and Tunbridge Wells West, the railway said.

Locomotive engineering director Paul Russell said: “I am pleased that we have been able to acquire this DEMU, which completes another part of the jigsaw that will allow us to depict the Southern Region scene in the ’60s and ’70s and these units were synonymous with commuter services to and from East Grinstead. It will form a useful and economic means of bringing passengers to our railway earlier than is currently possible and allowing them to spend a full day exploring the line and experiencing the sight and sound of steam and for some the nostalgia of the daily commute.”

The railway said that the unit was built as No. 1305 and its allocation in British Rail days was at St Leonards and Eastleigh. They said it ended its days at Selhurst before it was passed into preservation. This class of DEMU had many passenger duties and often used to work out of London Bridge or London Victoria to East Grinstead.

The railway said it may also have been used on Imberhorne Viaduct too. DEMU No. 1305 is the first Bluebell-owned passenger hauling diesel on The Bluebell Railway, because all the other diesel locomotives are privately owned. 1305 is set to be restored and maintained by the 1305 Thumper Group.

The Bluebell Railway Trust is set to create a donations page soon. To find out more email Ben Wetherall at [email protected] or visit the 1305 Oxted Thumper Gang Facebook page.

