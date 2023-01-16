Wakehurst, Kew’s wild botanic garden in Ardingly, has launched a new programme of adventures for children over February half term and other upcoming holidays.

Wakehurst said Nature Heroes is ‘a new planet saving team’ where kids can earn badges for a special cape, take part in drop-in activities and have fun at pre-bookable workshops.

The cape costs £13.50 (50 per cent off for members) and a self-led mission with a badge costs £3.

A Wakehurst spokesperson said: “With each return visit to the gardens, children will be able to build on their achievements, adding a new badge to their bold cape, with Nature Heroes missions soon becoming an unmissable day-out in the family holiday calendar. Alongside the main trail, there will be a daily drop-in activity, equipping enthusiastic young ecologists with skills ranging from building a nest box to planting a seed bomb. There will also be a selection of pre-bookable workshops, from learning how to build a wormery over the Easter holidays to designing a biodiverse terrarium in recognition of World Biodiversity Day in May.”

“Kicking things off in February half-term will be the Bird Buddy badge, as budding ornithologists can join an interactive trail to discover different bird species and their habits. Add-on activities include creating a bird feeder and learning how to talk to birds with a fun birdsong workshop. On 16th and 17th February, visitors will be able to watch a mesmerising birds of prey flying display from Horsham-based Huxley’s Birds of Prey Centre.”

