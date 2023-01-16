Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Wakehurst’s West Sussex superhero squad Nature Heroes offer exciting adventures over February half term and Easter

Wakehurst, Kew’s wild botanic garden in Ardingly, has launched a new programme of adventures for children over February half term and other upcoming holidays.

By Lawrence Smith
5 hours ago

Wakehurst said Nature Heroes is ‘a new planet saving team’ where kids can earn badges for a special cape, take part in drop-in activities and have fun at pre-bookable workshops.

The cape costs £13.50 (50 per cent off for members) and a self-led mission with a badge costs £3.

Hide Ad

A Wakehurst spokesperson said: “With each return visit to the gardens, children will be able to build on their achievements, adding a new badge to their bold cape, with Nature Heroes missions soon becoming an unmissable day-out in the family holiday calendar. Alongside the main trail, there will be a daily drop-in activity, equipping enthusiastic young ecologists with skills ranging from building a nest box to planting a seed bomb. There will also be a selection of pre-bookable workshops, from learning how to build a wormery over the Easter holidays to designing a biodiverse terrarium in recognition of World Biodiversity Day in May.”

Most Popular
Wakehurst said Nature Heroes is a new planet saving team where kids can earn badges for a special cape and take part in drop-in activities and workshops
Hide Ad
Read More
Mid Downs Radio back on the air at Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath

“Kicking things off in February half-term will be the Bird Buddy badge, as budding ornithologists can join an interactive trail to discover different bird species and their habits. Add-on activities include creating a bird feeder and learning how to talk to birds with a fun birdsong workshop. On 16th and 17th February, visitors will be able to watch a mesmerising birds of prey flying display from Horsham-based Huxley’s Birds of Prey Centre.”

Hide Ad

General entry is £14.95 for adults, free for members and £7.50 for young people (17-25 years). Find out more at www.kew.org/wakehurst/whats-on/nature-heroes.