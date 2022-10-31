BC Ceramics’ state-of-the-art facility is at Mill Green Road Business Estate and offers a wide range of products.

Haywards Heath town mayor Howard Mundin said he was delighted to open the showroom alongside vice chairman of West Sussex County Council Sujan Wickremaratchi and former mayor of Haywards Heath and plumber Richard Goddard, of F Goddard and Sons.

He said: “BC Ceramics have provided bathrooms, tiles and associated products for many years and they now have a state-of-the-art showroom for our town. I was truly amazed to see how much innovation there has been in bathroom technology and design and the vast array of products, tiles and grouting options they have in the showroom. How fantastic to have a facility like this in Haywards Heath meaning trades people and residents looking for renovation ideas or suppliers don’t have to travel miles to see a showroom now.”

From left: West Sussex County Council chairman Sujan Wickremaratchi, Richard Goddard of F Goddards & Sons, Haywards Heath town mayor Howard Mundin, consort Margaret Baker, and BC Ceramics manager Michelle Gibbons

The mayor met manager Michelle Gibbons and had a tour of the new showroom.

He said: “Congratulations to BC Ceramics, how marvellous to see a local branch thriving during these challenging times and we should all continue to support local and use our local businesses wherever possible.”

BC Ceramics has been established for over 30 years and aims to offer impartial advice and a friendly service. The businesses sources products from all over the world with the goal of giving its customers value for money across a range of high-quality products. Visit www.bcceramics.co.uk to find out more.

Haywards Heath town mayor Howard Mundin cuts the ribbon at BC Ceramics' state-of-the-art facility at Mill Green Road Business Estate