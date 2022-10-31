Les Howard, 59, was at the Forgotten 500k event on Wednesday, October 26, alongside Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies and dozens of others, to call for a UK rollout of preventative Covid-19 drug Evusheld.

Les previously spoke to the Middy with his wife Gayle, 55.

They explained that Gayle takes anti-rejection medications, which supress her immune system and make the Covid vaccine ineffective for her.

MP Tim Loughton and MP Mims Davies with Les Howard (right) at the vigil in Parliament Square on Wednesday, October 26

After the vigil he said: “I stood in for Gayle. Many other family members represented their loved ones and came from all over the UK. Some people took a very real risk to their health and represented themselves because they are desperate.”

He said the event was organised by members of Evusheld for the UK and backed by charities like Blood Cancer UK. It represented 500,000 people across Britain who cannot be protected by the Covid vaccine.

Les and Gayle believe Evusheld will give them their lives back after being ‘prisoners’ in their home since March 2020.

Gayle and Les Howard at their home in Burgess Hill

Les said: “The government need to step up and do the right thing for the immunosuppressed. It’s more cost effective to prevent than to cure and I think the immunosuppressed have suffered enough.”

He said the vigil was supported by Lord Mendelsohn, MP Daisy Cooper and MP Tim Loughton.

“I was very pleased Mims Davies MP came over to support Gayle and me,” said Les.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency authorised Evusheld on March 17 but in August the government said it would not procure the drug because of ‘insufficient data’ on the protection it could give against Omicron. The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence is not expected to issue a report on Evusheld until April.

Dr Lennard Lee, an academic medical oncologist from Oxford University, is urging the Government to rethink this decision, backed by 120 scientists and clinicians.

He highlighted the Middy’s previous article about Les and Gayle on Twitter, saying: “They are still shielding, there’s 500,000 of them, they can’t see family or hugged loved ones. They want to be protected from being hospitalised, ending up in intensive care or not recovering from COVID-19. They want it by Christmas.”