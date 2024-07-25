New boutique charity shop opens in Rustington with declaration from town crier

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​​A new boutique charity shop has opened in Rustington with a declaration from the town crier in front of a good crowd.

Age UK has created a stylish store in Broadmark Parade, filled with a range of pre-loved items and vintage treasures, all at affordable prices.

Town crier Angela Standing heralded the opening at 10am on Friday, July 25, saying: "I welcome you all to come and explore rails and shelves of pre-loved, vintage, boutique, brand-new goods and clothing in Age UK's charity shop in Rustington. You just never know, there may be a bargain or two to be had."

The ribbon was cut by Arun District Council chairman Dr James Walsh, with shop manager Sarah Brown by his side.

He said: "It is a real benefit to have this new charity store in Rustington, which is already a fabulous shopping centre and this will be an even bigger draw.

"It really is fabulous, the displays, the layout, the goods on offer, and I think it will be a great advantage to many shoppers, also, most importantly, providing much-needed funds for Age UK."

The long queue that had formed at the door then snaked its way in to see all the many good-quality items on sale.

Sarah said: "We’re thrilled to open the doors of our stylish new boutique shop. We’re encouraging everyone to come and check out our range of pre-loved treasures and vintage fashion, as well as donate any unwanted quality items.