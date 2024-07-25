New boutique charity shop opens in Rustington with declaration from town crier
Age UK has created a stylish store in Broadmark Parade, filled with a range of pre-loved items and vintage treasures, all at affordable prices.
Town crier Angela Standing heralded the opening at 10am on Friday, July 25, saying: "I welcome you all to come and explore rails and shelves of pre-loved, vintage, boutique, brand-new goods and clothing in Age UK's charity shop in Rustington. You just never know, there may be a bargain or two to be had."
The ribbon was cut by Arun District Council chairman Dr James Walsh, with shop manager Sarah Brown by his side.
He said: "It is a real benefit to have this new charity store in Rustington, which is already a fabulous shopping centre and this will be an even bigger draw.
"It really is fabulous, the displays, the layout, the goods on offer, and I think it will be a great advantage to many shoppers, also, most importantly, providing much-needed funds for Age UK."
The long queue that had formed at the door then snaked its way in to see all the many good-quality items on sale.
Sarah said: "We’re thrilled to open the doors of our stylish new boutique shop. We’re encouraging everyone to come and check out our range of pre-loved treasures and vintage fashion, as well as donate any unwanted quality items.
"By shopping sustainably and donating to our charity shops, people will not only reduce their ecological footprint but also help to raise vital funds for Age UK so that it can continue supporting older people across the country.”