New B&Q Local Brighton store opens its doors to residents for the first time

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The new store in Brighton will be the first B&Q Local store outside of London and is B&Q's 11th B&Q Local store.

B&Q, the UK’s leading home and garden improvement retailer has today (Friday 23 August) opened its doors to its new B&Q Local Brighton store which is located on North Street (143 North Street, Brighton and Hove, BN1 1RE).

B&Q Local Brighton is a new smaller high street format providing customers with speed, convenience, and access to B&Q’s wider offer of products and services but closer to home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new compact 4,000 sq. ft store will offer 3,500 products, available either in store for immediate pick-up or next day click and collect, as well as access to over 30,000 additional home improvement products for home delivery. Customers can access to the full range through home delivery and click and collect.

Your World

A number of services will also be available at the new B&Q Local Brighton store, such as Valspar paint mixing, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom design, Click & Collect, instore ordering, key cutting, The Rug Doctor and WEE recycling. Customers will also be able to access on-demand delivery via Deliveroo in as little as 25 minutes when the service launches in store later in the month.

To celebrate the opening, store manager Connor Sime was joined by local choir, Brighton Gay Men’s Choir, who kicked the opening off with a bang.

Councillor Andrei Czolak from Brighton and Hove Council also attended the opening alongside Dave Pop Art, artist behind the store’s eye-catching window mural display.

Discussing the opening of the new store, store manager, Connor Sime said: “We are really excited to be bringing our new store to Brighton, this store is our first B&Q Local outside of London and we can’t wait to welcome the Brighton residents and support them with their home improvement needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Customers can still access all the products they would be able to get from one of our larger stores but from a convenient high street location - we expect our Click & Collect and paint mixing service to be particularly popular, as well as the key cutting and showroom planning services and of course the DIY tools and essentials!”

Ahead of the opening colleagues from the store offered support to The Young Peoples Centre (YPC), part of charity Impact Initiatives, with a special community makeover.

Cllr Czolack added: “It was a pleasure to join the B&Q Local Brighton team at today’s grand opening. We’re really excited by the convenient offering this store now provides local residents with their DIY and home improvement needs. From their Brighton & Hove inspired mural, their recent volunteer work with The Young People’s Centre, and their brilliant team of staff, they’re a welcome addition to our local business community.”

Opening times:

Monday to Saturday 8am to 8pm

Sunday 10am - 4pm