Oyster Care Homes, which provides high-quality care services across the UK, announced that Furze Field Manor will open its doors on April 16.

The provider said the care home will create more than 30 jobs initially, which could rise to 60 as the team grows.

They said Furze Field Manor Care Home will offer a range of care services for elderly people, including residential care, dementia care, and respite care.

Tim Buckley, CEO of Oyster Care Homes, said: "We are delighted to be opening Furze Field Manor Care home in Sayers Common. We are committed to providing high-quality care services that meet the individual needs of our residents, and we are confident that these new homes will make a real difference to the lives of many people in the community.”

Oyster Care Homes said the home aims to offer a comfortable and welcoming environment with state-of-the-art facilities and dedicated and experienced staff. The provider added that the home features Geothermal heat pumps, battery technology and solar PV. Oyster Care Homes said one of the company’s goals is to achieve net-zero carbon emissions across all its homes.