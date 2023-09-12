Watch more videos on Shots!

The airport announced today (Tuesday, September 12) that Baroness Margaret Ford of Cunningham (OBE) has been appointed to the role.

London Gatwick said Baroness Ford is one of the most experienced chairs in the UK having chaired four public companies and acted as senior director on four others. She has also chaired several privately owned businesses and National Government bodies.

Baroness Ford said: “I am delighted to be taking on this role and look forward to working closely with shareholders VINCI Airports and Global Infrastructure Partners, the Airport CEO Stewart Wingate and the executive team. London Gatwick is an important piece of our national infrastructure and has exciting plans for the future. It’s important Gatwick continues to deliver good service levels, while working closely with all its stakeholders whether that’s on day-to-day operational plans or more strategically to facilitate long term sustainable growth and economic benefits for the region.”

Baroness Ford will join London Gatwick in November and take over from Sir David Higgins, who has been chair since 2017. Sir David will remain on the board as a non-executive director. Baroness Ford is set to step down from Deloitte in November, having served on the European and UK Boards and the Global Advisory board. She recently finished six years chairing the Challenge Board of the building renewal programme at Buckingham Palace. She is a trustee of the British Olympic Association and Honorary President of Epilepsy Action. She sits as a Crossbench Peer in the House of Lords.

Sir David said: “I am proud to have helped steer London Gatwick through some significant moments in the airport’s recent history, and in particular during almost two years when international travel was severely restricted due to Covid.”