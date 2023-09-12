BREAKING
Two Crawley businesses get multi-million-pound contracts from Gatwick airport for redevelopment of North Terminal lounge

Two Crawley-based companies have been awarded contracts worth a combined £5 million from London Gatwick.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 12th Sep 2023, 12:14 BST
The airport announced on Tuesday, September 12, that it had issued the contracts as part of the redevelopment of its North Terminal departure lounge.

Alison Addy, head of external engagement and policy, London Gatwick said: “Part of our procurement strategy at London Gatwick is to utilise the services of businesses across our local region where possible, supporting local people, making best use of local expertise, and reducing the environmental impact. We are delighted to have two local companies so heavily involved in the redevelopment of our North Terminal departure lounge.”

London Gatwick Airport appointed BP Installations Ltd, based on Crawley’s Manor Royal trading estate, as the principal contractor. This role includes full site safety management, new electrical installation, new flooring and new information and display signage installations. CCI Gatwick Ltd, also at Manor Royal, will oversee the interior fitout and decorative finishes.

Brendan Payne, managing director, BP Installations said: “We are very pleased and proud to form part of the London Gatwick team that are creating the new-look North Terminal. As a local company we have been able to grow and develop through the Gatwick framework. This has enabled us to focus on employing local labour and to increase our local supply chain for future projects.”

James Nugent-Harvey, director, CCI Gatwick said: “CCI have worked with London Gatwick for more than 25 years and are excited to be involved in the refurbishment of the North Terminal departure lounge. The design and technology specified for this project will create a relaxing and informative environment for passengers and a visually appealing space that confirms Gatwick as a leading international airport.”

The recent transformation of the North Terminal departure lounge is its biggest ever and the project is scheduled to be finished early next year. The airport said the project will see more than £10 million invested in man improvements like new flooring, contemporary seating, accessible power points, a sustainable planting scheme, artwork and improved sightlines.

The airport also said that its planning application to bring the airport’s Northern Runway into regular use has been accepted for detailed examination by the Planning Inspectorate. People have until 11.59pm on October 29 to register with the Planning Inspectorate and provide a summary of their views.

