New cosmetic hub opens in Crawley to serve all your beauty needs in one place

The Cosmetic Hub in Church Walk offers a range of cosmetic treatments including Dermal Fillers, Botox and Skincare.

By Ellis Peters
Monday, 4th April 2022, 9:10 am
Updated Monday, 4th April 2022, 9:12 am

The business is run by former model Ruby King, 28 who is fully qualified and offers courses to become a fully qualified aesthetics practitioner.

It’s now open for new clients and you can find The Cosmetic Hub on Facebook at: @cosmetichubclinic

Ruby said: “We’ve been operating as a business for two years and we have literally just opened the salon on Church Walk now.

The Cosmetic Hub in Crawley's Church Walk

“We have a very high quality treatment from experienced practitioners and the main practitioner being myself. We are also an accredited training academy as well.

“In a few months we will be expanding on the treatments we offer including laser hair removal, Brazilian bum lifts and things like that.”

The owner of The Cosmetic Hub, Ruby King
Facebook