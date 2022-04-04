New cosmetic hub opens in Crawley to serve all your beauty needs in one place

The business is run by former model Ruby King, 28 who is fully qualified and offers courses to become a fully qualified aesthetics practitioner.
It’s now open for new clients and you can find The Cosmetic Hub on Facebook at: @cosmetichubclinic
Ruby said: “We’ve been operating as a business for two years and we have literally just opened the salon on Church Walk now.
“We have a very high quality treatment from experienced practitioners and the main practitioner being myself. We are also an accredited training academy as well.
“In a few months we will be expanding on the treatments we offer including laser hair removal, Brazilian bum lifts and things like that.”
