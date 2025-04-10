New design services framework to support London Gatwick’s capital investment programme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

London Gatwick has welcomed 16 specialist designers to support the airport’s capital investment programme to enhance capacity, resilience and passenger experience as the airport continues to grow.

The design services framework unites companies of varying sizes, including six SMEs to drive local economic growth, while supporting the delivery of London Gatwick’s ambitious capital investment programme.

The framework will enable faster deployment of design services with pre-agreed terms and conditions across the airport including architectural, engineering, structural, baggage and fire engineering design requirements.

With increased opportunities for local and regional businesses, including one company trading locally and eight companies trading regionally, the designers will support an extensive programme of operational improvements and asset replacement.

The projects include retail reconfigurations, taxiway rehabilitations, surface access and forecourt management, property upgrades and automated baggage handling.

The projects will refresh the look and feel of the airport for passengers while increasing resilience and efficiency.

Safety, security and environmental standards are at the heart of the framework and support London Gatwick’s sustainability programme, Decade of Change.

The framework will support the airport's goal for a minimum of 10% of London Gatwick’s total spend to be with local suppliers and a minimum of 25% total spend with regional suppliers.

Suppliers are also required to showcase their commitment to our sustainability goals, by driving lower carbon design solutions across the pipeline of projects, supported by quarterly sustainability forums to foster collaboration and continuous improvement.

Alasdair Scobie, capital programmes director, London Gatwick said: “This refreshed design framework is a key enabler for delivering London Gatwick’s ambitious capital investment plan, ensuring high quality design incorporating more sustainable solutions delivered through a capable and competitive supply chain.

“This Framework is the first step in the construction supply chain strategy to onboard highly skilled and capable designers, consultants, and contractors to support our capital investment programme.

“This is a crucial time for the airport as we continue to grow.

“We warmly welcome the successful suppliers who have been awarded contracts at the airport and look forward to collaborating with them to achieve our vision to be the airport for everyone, whatever your journey.”