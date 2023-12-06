Plans for a new wine shop in Eastbourne have been stalled following objections from residents.

The wine bar opened for one week while the Eastbourne International tennis tournament took place in the town from June 25 to July 1.

Following this, the furniture shop had applied for a permanent alcohol license at the premises, however, plans have stalled following complaints to Eastbourne Borough Council.

Dawmouse Furniture Ltd owner Kevin Dawson said: “I want to provide everyone with an update on the progress of obtaining a permanent alcohol premises license for our wine bar from the Eastbourne Council. As you may know, I have been working diligently to go through the necessary procedures, including securing the change of use with the planning department.

“The application for the premises license (for the potential new wine bar) concluded on November 23rd. Unfortunately, I must inform you that the Eastbourne Council has received two objections from local residents. These objections revolve around the playing of recorded music and occasional live performances at our establishment."

On Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning portal, Marjorie Ayling objected, writing: “I would like to object to this application on the grounds that we have had this situation before when there was a pub in Carlisle Road.

"The noise was horrendous, the drunken antics, shouting, the road is quiet now this is not the place for a wine bar it is highly residential and the Stage Door is only round the corner. It will affect so many people”

Following the objections Kevin will proceed to hearing at Eastbourne Borough Council to present the company’s case for the license.

He continued: "At the hearing, we will present our case for why we should be granted the license, and the two parties that raised objections will also be given the opportunity to express their concerns. In an effort to reach a resolution, I have offered mediation to both parties to discuss any possible settlements.