New fish processing plant in Newhaven set to open after Lewes District Council allocates £1m to project

A new fish processing plant in Newhaven will open soon, Lewes District Council has announced.

The council said the plant will provide ‘crucial support’ to the local fishing industry and added that they have allocated ‘just over £1m’ to the project.

The council said this money came from a £12.68m government grant to improve infrastructure for the town’s commercial fishing industry.

Leader of Lewes District Council Zoe Nicholson, a Newhaven Fishing CIC board member, said: “I am delighted that very soon the plant will be in operation, making a real difference to the fishing community, who will be able to land their catch nearby, process the fish and use the freezers for storage. This is really important in retaining the value of the catch in Newhaven, opening up opportunities to wider markets in the future.”

CIC board members inside the plant. From left: Dave Guy, councillor Julie Carr, Leader of Lewes District Council Zoe Nicholson and Wendi Goodsell

Lewes District Council said the community interest company was set up to oversee the scheme, while the council bought an industrial unit on the Oak Estate, New Road. This building will house the processing plant, as well as equipment like a chiller, freezer, forklift truck, pallet truck, an ice-making machine and storage containers.

The council said legal documents are in place and Newhaven Fishing CIC board members are reviewing a draft lease and grant funding agreement so they can buy CCTV equipment and technological hardware.

A council spokesperson added: "The CIC, which has a focus on sustainable fish products and sustainable fishing techniques, is working with the Newhaven fishing community and is currently looking into branding fish fingers that could be used for school lunches. They are also working with Lewes Food Partnership.”