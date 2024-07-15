Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A special school on the border of Mid and East Sussex is applying to install hundreds of solar panels.

Chailey Heritage School in North Chailey, wants to put 723 of the eco-friendly solar photovoltaic panels on its pitched and flat roofs.

Chailey Heritage Foundation applied to Lewes District Council via its agent BHESCo (Brighton and Hove Energy Services Co-op) on Tuesday, July 9. People can view the application at planningpa.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/online-applications using the reference LW/24/0451.

The planning statement said: “The application regards the installation of solar photovoltaic panels on top of the roofs of multiple buildings at Chailey Heritage School. BHESCo (Brighton and Hove Energy Services Co-op) are acting as an agent for this application on behalf of Chailey Heritage Foundation who lease the site.

Chailey Heritage School in North Chailey wants to install 723 solar photovoltaic panels. Photo: Google Street View

“Chailey Heritage Foundation are keen to install solar panels to reduce their energy bills and make a positive contribution to reducing CO2 emissions. The roof area covered by the panels is approximately 0.14 hectares. The intention is to install 723 solar panels, with a system size of 315 kW (kilowatts). In a typical year this system would generate around 243,000 kWh of electricity, avoiding 61 tonnes of CO2 emissions.”

The planning statement said the school already has a system of ten solar panels at the site and the aim now is to ‘significantly increase’ how much electricity can be generated.

It added: “The solar panels are designed to last for 25-30 years. Solar panels require limited maintenance, this means that the impact on the local community would be mainly confined to the installation works. Maintenance work typically includes an annual visit to clean the panels and inspect cabling and electrical equipment. Maintenance operatives tend to use a van or 4x4 vehicles to access sites.”

Chailey Heritage Foundation uses the school to provide education and care services for children and young people (aged between three and 19 years old) with complex neurodisabilities. The planning statement said most of the site is used for educational purposes (Class F1) with two residential buildings (the Orchard and Willows buildings, Class C2), and there are no plans to change the use of the site.