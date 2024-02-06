BREAKING

A new gift shop has opened its doors at ESK in Eastbourne.
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 6th Feb 2024
The Cheeky Witch Gift Shop, which offers ‘wickedly witty wares for witches’ such as readings, clothing, mugs and fun witchy stuff for wiccans and pagans, has moved into the shop in the town.

A spokesperson for the Cheeky Witch said: “I’ve already met some lovely, like-minded and interesting people.

“If you want to come and visit you can find me tucked away in my little witchy nook right next to Skinners Café.

The Cheeky Witch Gift Shop, which offers ‘wickedly witty wares for witches’ such as readings, clothing, mugs and fun witchy stuff for wiccans and pagans, has moved into ESK in the town. Picture: Jon RigbyThe Cheeky Witch Gift Shop, which offers ‘wickedly witty wares for witches’ such as readings, clothing, mugs and fun witchy stuff for wiccans and pagans, has moved into ESK in the town. Picture: Jon Rigby
“ I will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays – but open the rest of the week, including Sundays.

"Although my space is small, I've made sure it is wheelchair accessible.”

The shop moving in comes as part of ‘major expansion’ plans at the shop.

The new plans will see a new play area at the store, a new party room as well as the garden centre doubling in size alongside doubling of the plants that will be on sale.