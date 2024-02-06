Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Cheeky Witch Gift Shop, which offers ‘wickedly witty wares for witches’ such as readings, clothing, mugs and fun witchy stuff for wiccans and pagans, has moved into the shop in the town.

A spokesperson for the Cheeky Witch said: “I’ve already met some lovely, like-minded and interesting people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“If you want to come and visit you can find me tucked away in my little witchy nook right next to Skinners Café.

The Cheeky Witch Gift Shop, which offers ‘wickedly witty wares for witches’ such as readings, clothing, mugs and fun witchy stuff for wiccans and pagans, has moved into ESK in the town. Picture: Jon Rigby

“ I will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays – but open the rest of the week, including Sundays.

"Although my space is small, I've made sure it is wheelchair accessible.”