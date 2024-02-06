New gift shop opens at ESK in Eastbourne
The Cheeky Witch Gift Shop, which offers ‘wickedly witty wares for witches’ such as readings, clothing, mugs and fun witchy stuff for wiccans and pagans, has moved into the shop in the town.
A spokesperson for the Cheeky Witch said: “I’ve already met some lovely, like-minded and interesting people.
“If you want to come and visit you can find me tucked away in my little witchy nook right next to Skinners Café.
“ I will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays – but open the rest of the week, including Sundays.
"Although my space is small, I've made sure it is wheelchair accessible.”
