New Greggs store opens in Eastbourne - this is how many jobs it's created and how to access special offer

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 9th Aug 2024, 12:11 GMT
A new Greggs store has opened its doors in Eastbourne today (Friday, August 9).

The bakery chain’s newest branch has moved into 81-83 Terminus Road, which was previously occupied by Yours Clothing.

It is the second Greggs store to join our high street – with one already operating in the Beacon – and has created 12 new jobs for local residents.

The new store will be open from 7am to 8pm daily.

Greggs has opened a new store in Eastbourne. Photo: GreggsGreggs has opened a new store in Eastbourne. Photo: Greggs
Greggs has opened a new store in Eastbourne. Photo: Greggs

Gillian Long, Retail Operations Director for Greggs, said: “Our new shop in Eastbourne has brought 12 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their Greggs favourites.

"The shop will stock freshly prepared Greggs favourites, such as the on-the-go-retailer’s popular sausage roll, steak bake and delicious vegan alternatives.

“Customers can also take advantage of Greggs’ deals throughout the day, including its famed breakfast combinations, offering a breakfast roll or baguette alongside a Fairtrade orange juice or hot drink - served until 11am every day.

"Customers looking to skip the queues and grab a quick bite on the go can order through Click + Collect via the Greggs App."

The Greggs App is free to download and gives access to a variety of rewards. For every nine purchases in different categories – from hot drinks, to sandwiches, to bakes to sweet treats – app users can get one completely free.

Local residents can currently access a limited-time offer until tomorrow (Saturday, August 10), which gives app-users double the stamps for all purchases made after 5pm – unlocking rewards up to twice as fast.

