How To Basically, founded by former solicitor Justin Kelly, offers courses on basic plumbing, power drills, painting and decorating, car maintenance and other essential subjects.

Justin, 48, said his goal is to educate and empower people to do things for themselves, saving them money and helping the environment.

“We did the first pilot sessions in spring,” said Justin, whose business at Town Place Farm in Sloop Lane started up this summer.

How To Basically offers courses teaching skills like basic plumbing and using power drills

Advertisement Hide Ad

Justin said this revamped farm building is ideal for face-to-face sessions where people can ask ‘silly questions’ and have a ‘hands-on’ go at the skill they want to learn.

He said: “Every person that’s been on one of our sessions has said how rewarding they found it and how empowering it is that now they understand the relevant subject.”

Over the past few years Justin became concerned that many people do not know how to do important things for themselves, like jump starting a car or fixing a leaking tap.

Justin himself said he often had to learn skills on an ad hoc basis, either watching YouTube videos or asking for help at builders yards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many people do not know how to do important things for themselves, like jump starting a car, said How to Basically founder Justin Kelly

He said: “I’ve often lain awake at night thinking to myself: ‘I wish there had been somewhere I could have gone where I could have been shown how to do useful things in a clear and concise manner’.”

Justin said his modules cost £125 each and ‘demystify all the jargon’ over three hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The power drill course is very popular because it’s quite approachable and relevant to most people. But at the same time people have found the car maintenance one very useful.”

How To Basically in Haywards Heath was started by Justin Kelly this summer

The next course Justin wants to run will be about life skills for leaving home.

Before starting his business Justin was a solicitor in the independent film industry, working for Hanway Films and the related Recorded Picture Company. He is married with three children and lives in Uckfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

How To Basically is a social enterprise, said Justin, so profits are reinvested to provide free courses for those who cannot afford them or those with mental or physical challenges.