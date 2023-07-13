NationalWorldTV
New Krispy Kreme stall opens in Eastbourne town centre

A new stall selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts has opened in a shopping centre in Eastbourne.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 13th Jul 2023, 12:56 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 12:56 BST

The stall, which is the only exclusive Krispy Kreme site in the town, was photographed today (Thursday, July 13) by a resident in The Beacon.

Krispy Kreme is an American chain that sells a range of doughnuts and coffees.

The store is open from 9am-6pm on Monday-Saturday, and 10am-4.30pm on Sundays.

The Krispy Kreme stall in The Beacon in Eastbourne. Picture from a residentThe Krispy Kreme stall in The Beacon in Eastbourne. Picture from a resident
The Krispy Kreme stall in The Beacon in Eastbourne. Picture from a resident

The stall offers click and collect orders and is cashless.

Krispy Kreme doughnuts are also available inside Sainsbury's, Asda, Morrisons and Tesco in Eastbourne.

The Beacon and Krispy Kreme have been contacted for more information.

