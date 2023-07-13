New Krispy Kreme stall opens in Eastbourne town centre

The stall, which is the only exclusive Krispy Kreme site in the town, was photographed today (Thursday, July 13) by a resident in The Beacon.
Krispy Kreme is an American chain that sells a range of doughnuts and coffees.
The store is open from 9am-6pm on Monday-Saturday, and 10am-4.30pm on Sundays.
The stall offers click and collect orders and is cashless.
Krispy Kreme doughnuts are also available inside Sainsbury's, Asda, Morrisons and Tesco in Eastbourne.
The Beacon and Krispy Kreme have been contacted for more information.