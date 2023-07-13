This is when and where you can see The Red Arrows in Sussex skies today and tomorrow

The Red Arrows take to the skies in Sussex today and tomorrow (Thursday and Friday, July 13-14) as part of the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The incredible Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team is set to dazzle attendees above Goodwood House, but other Sussex residents still have a chance to see them even if they are not at the festival.

Squadron Leader Tom Bould, team leader and Red 1 of the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows, said: “It’s always spectacular to display at the Festival of Speed. In 2023, our updated display will, once again, aim to inspire those watching with a combination of precision manoeuvres and dynamic loops and rolls. Visiting on the ground after our display and meeting visitors is always a real highlight and humbling for the team and is a brilliant opportunity to explain more about the work of the Red Arrows and Royal Air Force.”

The Red Arrows take to the skies in Sussex today and tomorrow

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Thursday the jets will fly over Funtington village near Chichester, at 11.29am before heading to Goodwood at 11.30am, according to the Military Airshows website.

The Red Arrows will then be above North Stoke at 11.31am before they fly to towards the sea for a performance. The jets are then set to fly over East Wittering at 12.09pm before a Chichester fly-past at 12.10pm. Their final appearance in the county for the day will be Northchapel at 12.12pm.

On Friday, July 14, the Red Arrows will be above Funtington at 11.11am before their Goodwood display at 11.12am. They then head to North Stoke at 11.13am before performing oversea at 11.48am. At 11.51am they will be above East Wittering before their Chichester fly-past at 11.52am and an appearance at Northchapel at 11.54am.