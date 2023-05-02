New Lindfield café serving Italian ice-cream, specialty coffee and sandwiches applies for eye-catching new awning

A new Lindfield café has applied for planning permission to put up an awning after a previous one was removed due to ‘customer safety and aesthetics’.

The Black Duck at 43 High Street told Mid Sussex District Council that the proposed new shop front awning would be black and white fabric and would be placed below the shop fascia.

The café, which will serve Italian ice-cream, specialty coffee and sandwiches, is set to open in June. The coffee will be supplied by Lindfield Coffee Works, which is expanding into the High Street, according to www.lindfieldlife.co.uk.

The Black Duck will be at 43 High Street, Lindfield, from June. Photo: Mid Sussex District Council

A post on Lindfield Coffee Works’ Facebook page confirmed that the business would take over the location where Field and Forest used to be. They said the site is reopening as The Black Duck after a full refurbishment in May.

A spokesperson said: “We’re proud of our connection to Lindfield and the community and couldn't think of a better place to open our second site.”

They added: “Once fully open, we’ll be serving up our coffee to take away, generous scoops of @bohogelato (Boho Gelato artisan ice cream) in cones and tubs, hot and cold sandwiches, shakes and a selection of artisanal provisions.”