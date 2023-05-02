Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
1 hour ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
1 hour ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
3 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
3 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
4 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river

New Lindfield café serving Italian ice-cream, specialty coffee and sandwiches applies for eye-catching new awning

A new Lindfield café has applied for planning permission to put up an awning after a previous one was removed due to ‘customer safety and aesthetics’.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 2nd May 2023, 17:01 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 17:01 BST

The Black Duck at 43 High Street told Mid Sussex District Council that the proposed new shop front awning would be black and white fabric and would be placed below the shop fascia.

The café, which will serve Italian ice-cream, specialty coffee and sandwiches, is set to open in June. The coffee will be supplied by Lindfield Coffee Works, which is expanding into the High Street, according to www.lindfieldlife.co.uk.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Read more: Mid Sussex Marathon 2023 in photos – runners take on challenges
Most Popular
The Black Duck will be at 43 High Street, Lindfield, from June. Photo: Mid Sussex District CouncilThe Black Duck will be at 43 High Street, Lindfield, from June. Photo: Mid Sussex District Council
The Black Duck will be at 43 High Street, Lindfield, from June. Photo: Mid Sussex District Council

A post on Lindfield Coffee Works’ Facebook page confirmed that the business would take over the location where Field and Forest used to be. They said the site is reopening as The Black Duck after a full refurbishment in May.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “We’re proud of our connection to Lindfield and the community and couldn't think of a better place to open our second site.”

They added: “Once fully open, we’ll be serving up our coffee to take away, generous scoops of @bohogelato (Boho Gelato artisan ice cream) in cones and tubs, hot and cold sandwiches, shakes and a selection of artisanal provisions.”

Visit pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications and use the reference DM/23/0985 to view the application.

Related topics:LindfieldMid Sussex District CouncilFacebook