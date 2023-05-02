Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Enter Shikari announce huge UK tour - full details
2 minutes ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
1 hour ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river
2 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
2 hours ago Zoe Ball confirmed as host of new ITV talent show
2 hours ago Wife of Duke with key coronation role dies just days before event

Mid Sussex Marathon 2023 in photos: runners take on challenges in Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath and East Grinstead

The Mid Sussex Marathon returned at the weekend, offering runners of all ages in Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath and East Grinstead the chance to challenge themselves.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 2nd May 2023, 11:02 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 12:54 BST

The first event was at ​East Grinstead Rugby Club on Saturday, April 29. The Mid Sussex Fun Run was at 9.30am, followed by the Mid Sussex Mile at 10am and the 10 Mile Race is at 10.30am.

On Sunday, April 30, runners arrived at Victoria Park, Haywards Heath for another Mid Sussex Fun Run (9.30am), a Mid Sussex Mile (10am) and a 10 Mile Race (10.30am). On Bank Holiday Monday (May 1) Burgess Hill Academy (Playing Field) hosted a Mid Sussex Fun Run (9.30am), a Mid Sussex Mile (10am) and a 10k Race (10.30am).

The marathon had its largest number of entries this year. A spokesperson said: “So many amazing runners took part in the Mid Sussex Marathon Weekend, we salute each and everyone of you.”

They added that it was ‘awesome’ to see adults and children running together.

The Mid Sussex Marathon in Burgess Hill on Bank Holiday Monday

1. Mid Sussex Marathon

The Mid Sussex Marathon in Burgess Hill on Bank Holiday Monday Photo: Steve Robards, SR2305011

The Mid Sussex Marathon in Burgess Hill on Bank Holiday Monday

2. Mid Sussex Marathon

The Mid Sussex Marathon in Burgess Hill on Bank Holiday Monday Photo: Steve Robards, SR2305011

The Mid Sussex Marathon in Burgess Hill on Bank Holiday Monday

3. Mid Sussex Marathon

The Mid Sussex Marathon in Burgess Hill on Bank Holiday Monday Photo: Steve Robards, SR2305011

The Mid Sussex Marathon in Burgess Hill on Bank Holiday Monday

4. Mid Sussex Marathon

The Mid Sussex Marathon in Burgess Hill on Bank Holiday Monday Photo: Steve Robards, SR2305011

Next Page
Page 1 of 8
Related topics:Burgess HillHaywards HeathEast GrinsteadVictoria Park