The Mid Sussex Marathon returned at the weekend, offering runners of all ages in Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath and East Grinstead the chance to challenge themselves.

The first event was at ​East Grinstead Rugby Club on Saturday, April 29. The Mid Sussex Fun Run was at 9.30am, followed by the Mid Sussex Mile at 10am and the 10 Mile Race is at 10.30am.

On Sunday, April 30, runners arrived at Victoria Park, Haywards Heath for another Mid Sussex Fun Run (9.30am), a Mid Sussex Mile (10am) and a 10 Mile Race (10.30am). On Bank Holiday Monday (May 1) Burgess Hill Academy (Playing Field) hosted a Mid Sussex Fun Run (9.30am), a Mid Sussex Mile (10am) and a 10k Race (10.30am).

The marathon had its largest number of entries this year. A spokesperson said: “So many amazing runners took part in the Mid Sussex Marathon Weekend, we salute each and everyone of you.”

They added that it was ‘awesome’ to see adults and children running together.

1 . Mid Sussex Marathon The Mid Sussex Marathon in Burgess Hill on Bank Holiday Monday Photo: Steve Robards, SR2305011

2 . Mid Sussex Marathon The Mid Sussex Marathon in Burgess Hill on Bank Holiday Monday Photo: Steve Robards, SR2305011

3 . Mid Sussex Marathon The Mid Sussex Marathon in Burgess Hill on Bank Holiday Monday Photo: Steve Robards, SR2305011

4 . Mid Sussex Marathon The Mid Sussex Marathon in Burgess Hill on Bank Holiday Monday Photo: Steve Robards, SR2305011