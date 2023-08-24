New Littlehampton retro coffee and ice-cream van business celebrates after receiving food hygiene rating

​​New Littlehampton-based business Coffees & Creams has received the highest rating in the food hygiene scheme operated by the Food Standards Agency.

Elley Grace serves Sussex Ice Cream Company flavours in cones and tubs at Coffees and Creams. Picture: Elaine Hammond / Sussex World

Elley Grace, who runs the retro coffee and ice-cream van at Goring Gap and Wickes in Bognor Regis, as well as covering a range of events across West Sussex, said she cried when she heard she had achieved a rating of 5.

The inspection took place on Tuesday, after a stressful few weeks getting the van up and running, and the good news delighted Elley, who lives in Littlehampton with her partner and business owner Jonathan Reeve.

Elley said: "We are very, very excited to say we got a 5. We are over the moon, tired but absolutely chuffed beyond words."

As well as serving at her two regular spots, Elley has covered events in Worthing, including Picnic in the Park Tarring and a Goring & District Riding Club show.

The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme helps customers choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving you clear information about the businesses’ hygiene standards.

The rating of 5 means hygiene standards are very good, 4 hygiene standards are good, 3 hygiene standards are generally satisfactory, 2 some improvement is necessary, 1 major improvement is necessary and 0 urgent improvement is required.

Ratings are a snapshot of the standards of food hygiene found at the time of inspection, including handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.