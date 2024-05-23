New London Gatwick campaign showcases speed and connectivity to the airport

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

London Gatwick has launched a new campaign to promote the airport as a seamless travel hub and encourage potential passengers to choose to fly from Gatwick.

The campaign, named sorry for the convenience, emphasises the diversity and speed of transport modes to and from the airport, while highlighting London Gatwick’s speedy security and choice of airlines and destinations. It plays on the idea of London Gatwick apologising for being effortlessly efficient.

Targeted at Londoners, the campaign highlights London Gatwick’s convenient connections to the nation’s capital and beyond. Delivering this message in a simple, concise manner to make the largest impact.

The campaign will push messages about London Gatwick’s connectivity and efficiencies; from journey times by road and rail to the number of car parking spaces and trains per hour, in addition to premium security, bag drop and choice of world-class airlines.

London Gatwick is in an ideal location for travellers based in London and the south. This year the airport will spend £600k on supporting surface access enhancements including the doubling in frequency of Great Western Railway’s Gatwick to Reading service.

Passengers can travel from London Gatwick to the centre of London in just half an hour, with a train leaving every four minutes - as frequent as the London Underground. It is easy to pay with contactless and Oyster options available.

Passengers can also travel directly by train from London Gatwick to Brighton, Cambridge, Guildford, Southampton and Reading alongside numerous other destinations.

The marketing campaign also highlights the multitude of official on-airport car parking options, offering convenience, flexibility and choice - from short stay to valet.

Once at the airport, 95% of passengers on average fly through security in less than five minutes and have the opportunity to experience the great retail and food and beverage offerings.

Simon Brady, head of marketing, London Gatwick, said: “Our campaign plays with the idea of London Gatwick apologising for being effortlessly efficient – something that we are incredibly proud of – with a very British twist.

“We know things may not always run completely smooth for every passenger every time, but we want to celebrate and promote the ease and efficiency of travelling into London Gatwick.

“We want to remind passengers and potential passengers of the many options to travel to London Gatwick efficiently. When you see how connected Gatwick is to London, and how quick the journey can be, we are the obvious choice for passengers in the region.”

The campaign is brought to life using bespoke illustrated characters created by Brighton-based creative agency Oliver & Graimes, in London Gatwick’s new iconic branding.

Partnering with Brighton-based media agency, Arke, the campaign will feature on video on demand (Sky AdSmart), social media, out of home (billboards and digital screens), Skyscanner, Uber and others over the coming months.

London Gatwick is investing in its long-term future and its planning application to bring the airport’s existing Northern Runway into routine use, has now entered the examination phase with the Planning Inspectorate.