New menswear retailer coming to Crawley

Suit Direct has cemented its commitment to investing in the high-street, with its new 1,506 sq ft. store in the County Mall Shopping Centre creating six new jobs and welcoming some of the UK’s leading designer menswear brands to the centre.

The new store, which will open its doors on Saturday, March 5, adds to Suit Direct’s ever-growing portfolio of stores across the UK including Bluewater, Milton Keynes, Leicester, Reading, Sheffield and Southampton.

Menswear retailer Suit Direct will open an outlet in the County Mall next month

The past two years have seen Suit Direct become one of the fastest growing menswear retailers in the UK, offering a fantastic range of suiting and accessories from leading brands including Ted Baker, Marc Darcy, Ben Sherman, House of Cavani, Racing Green, Limehaus and Jeff Banks.

Mark Cotter, CEO of Baird Group, owner of Suit Direct, said: "We at Baird Group are incredibly excited with the opening of our new store in Crawley.

"The last two years have been difficult for businesses and in particular retail. We feel the opening of this store at County Mall Shopping Centre will inject some vitality back into the high street, and bring Suit Direct closer to realising our vision of being the destination for affordable, stylish and contemporary menswear brands in the UK.

"The Baird Group’s rich history stretches back over a century, operating at all levels of the menswear fashion industry, such as formal clothing, workwear, casual clothing.

"With our large portfolio of fashion brands, we aim to provide quality clothing to our consumers, and this new Crawley store will be no different in striving for this."

Phil Innes, Suit Direct Crawley store manager, added: "The team in Crawley are so excited and raring to go. With the opening of this store, we are looking forward to providing quality menswear brands and customer service to the local community, and offer our expertise in assisting customers wherever possible.

"We will also be offering one-to-one suiting appointments for those looking for additional support, we feel that this personal experience is a rarity on the high street and prioritises our customers."